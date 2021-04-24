A new faith-based film, produced by a Columbia pastor, flips the script on racial tension and social injustice.
‘”Negative Exposure” does a role reversal with timely issues such as community and law enforcement reform and racism.
It is now available for streaming on-demand at negativeexposuremovie.com, Amazon Prime and Vimeo on Demand.
Filmed largely in Columbia, “Negative Exposure” was recently nominated for Best Screenplay by the 2021 International Christian Film and Music Festival and has impacted legislation, according to Bishop Eric Warren Davis, pastor of Word of God Church International, who executive produced and acting in the movie and co-wrote the screenplay with Tony Tite.
“The movie conceptually came to me eight to 10 years ago or more,” Davis said. “When you are a minister you deal with shootings and riots and violence from all sides, the community and multi-cultural alliances. ... A number of multi-cultural alliances told me they could not identify with the problems. I thought, ‘How can we bring this (understanding) to their worlds?’
“The movie, ‘Negative Exposure’ is set in a reverse society,” Davis said. “A Caucasian male is accosted by two Black police officers. It’s a faith film that deals with social issues. ... Everything in society in the movie is flipped, to cause empathy and for each side to see the issues.”
Davis said he originally met with the director about an animated children’s film, because Davis also writes children’s books, but he happened to mention this reversed society concept as an aside and the film idea was planted.
“We were shooting by February 10th of 2020 and wrapping up by the week everything shut down,” Davis said. “We really feel like the movie has national significance as a springboard for talking points. A resolution has emerged by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators that is named after the movie’s main character, Jayson Gresham, played by actor Taylor Katsanis.
The independent feature film was previewed for the NBCSL in November and they proposed and passed the J.A.Y.son (Just As Your Son) resolution to move toward community and police reform.
“We had an opportunity to turn entertainment into constructive activism,” Davis, 52, said. “People have reacted to it positively. Because of Covid, we weren’t able to go to theaters, so that’s why it’s on-demand. I see this movie being used in colleges and schools and multi-cultural groups for discussions.”
Davis has been in ministry for 25 years and said he previously worked as an electrical engineer and has written children’s books via a STEM-oriented package, the Irly Bird program, which has come under some scrutiny in Richland County School District 1.
“Now, I’m making movies,” Davis said. “Imagine that.”