Greenville-based recording artist Benton Blount says he’s appreciative when music fans and musicians themselves are genuine.
Blount, a married family man and top 10 finisher from season 10 of America’s Got Talent, takes the stage at 8 p.m. today at the 13th SC Festival of Stars in Ninety Six.
Blount and his band are music headliners before this patriotic party’s main event, fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
“Music is fun for me,” Blount told the Index-Journal in a phone interview. “I’m just now getting going with live music again since everything shut down during the pandemic. ...I’ve heard Ninety Six is a nice, small, little town like the one I grew up in. This will be a show for the whole family.”
From Valdese, North Carolina, Blount has made Greenville, South Carolina his home for about a decade, settling there after recording with one of his musical influences, Edwin McCain.
“When you play a smaller place, it never fails, the people appreciate you coming and with it getting close to celebrating the Fourth of July, anything involving America, I’m all about that, too.”
Blount said he was banned from Facebook for 24 hours in November 2018 and removed from his opening slot with Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top after he posted on social media from his home.
“I was literally in my kitchen and I had just gone to vote and had thrown on some clothes,” Blount explains. “I had a Make America Great Again hat that someone had given me. ...I was in head to toe in red and white ... holding Chick-fil-A. My wife took a picture.”
“It was such a ridiculous thing,” Blount said, describing his color-coordinated ensemble that day in his kitchen as silly. “I posted the picture. It didn’t break my spirit or anything. I just regrouped and moved on.”
Blount, who was billed as a country singer on AGT, said his primary musical influences range from Travis Tritt, with whom he has performed, to McCain and Darius Rucker. Growing up, Blount said he was listening to everything from old-school country greats to metal and rap, plus, his father played with Motown bands.
“Soulful storytelling and passionately singing about something you believe is something I’ve always liked,” Blount said, noting he started playing music as a teenager in high school, even though he was getting college football offers.
During the pandemic, Blount said he reflected on football versus music a bit, but he said “music has outlasted football.”
“With music, I can have three kids and put on some dad weight and still go out and play a show,” Blount said, followed by a laugh.
Early in the novel coronavirus pandemic, Blount finished what he describes as one of his “favorite records ever,” a 11-track self-titled album.
“It was recorded in Los Angeles and we had session players than included a guitar player from Bon Jovi, a drummer who is out now with a band called Silverchair, and a guy from Pink Floyd,” Blount said. “They wanted to bend over backwards to help me get the record that I wanted.”
During the pandemic, Blount said he opted not to do a bunch of virtual concerts with virtual tip jars.
“A lot of my fans I consider friends and I talk to them as regularly as I can,” Blount said. “A lot of people were dealing with money issues so, I didn’t really want to be the guy who was begging for money when other people didn’t have it either. ...We were just financially conservative and made it work until things started opening back up again.”
Being a musician and stay-at-home dad, Blount said his biggest family challenge during the pandemic was he and his wife teaching their three young children when schools were closed. The children are now ages 7, 5 and 2.
“I had the being at home with kids down pat, but my wife and I had never taught anybody before,” Blount said. “Stepping into that role was different.”
Blount auditioned for America’s Got Talent in March 2015, via Skype. Given the chance to do something like that again, Blount said he “probably would.”
“The show itself is like being in a movie,” he said. “The days when you are taping are 13 to 14 hours long, almost every day of the week, for a one-hour show that people watch.”
His advice for other artists considering reality TV?
“Don’t get your hopes up and don’t think you are not good enough if you don’t make an audition,” Blount said. “There were people I met, personally, to me, who were heads and feet above myself and others and for whatever reason, they weren’t picked for the show.”