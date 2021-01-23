Faces familiar to Lakelands theater-goers are part of Spartanburg-based Proud Mary Theatre Co.’s upcoming dramatic reading of the drama “Stuck,” by Atlanta playwright Paris Crayton III, streaming Friday through Sunday.
The drama launches Proud Mary Theatre Co’s series #BlackQueerLivesMatter.
Get details on how to register for the free streaming event at: proudmarytheatre.com.
Director of the virtual reading, Clark E. Nesbitt of Anderson said this play was cast just last week.
Nesbitt said he was asked by Proud Mary founder/artistic director Sandy Staggs to direct a play and to serve on the theater’s board. Nesbitt is also serving on the board for the South Carolina Theatre Association.
“Stuck” marks Nesbitt’s directorial debut with Proud Mary Theatre Co.
Audiences here might recall him in “Driving Miss Daisy” at Greenwood Community Theatre, where he also directed “A Raisin in the Sun” featuring two of the actors he is directing in “Stuck” for the streaming dramatic reading — Kristofer Parker as Jacob Charles and Antoinette Hall as Patricia Waters. Waters is Jacob’s girlfriend, who recently learned she is pregnant.
“I was interested in a play that spoke to people’s actual feelings and what I feel is very relevant to people within the Upstate and to Black lives and to sexuality,” Nesbitt said. “This one is also relevant to the way we are brought up in the Black church…It deals with relationship dynamics. It’s a smooth read and it kept my attention…In a conversation with some of the actors, they talked about things they have actually dealt with.”
Parker, now 29, formerly of Greenwood, now of Greenville, said he’s excited to be working again with Nesbitt.
Parker is his debut role with Proud Mary as Jacob Charles in “Stuck.”
“Jacob is trying to figure himself out,” Parker said. “It’s a very tough story, but it’s also about being honest with yourself. Jacob, all he does is try to make everyone happy but himself. He goes through an emotional roller coaster.”
Parker said being supportive is a major theme in “Stuck.”
Playwright Crayton told the Index-Journal via text message that “Stuck” has won a national competition and been part of multiple readings in Atlanta, New York and Florida.
Crayton said he began working on the script in 2011 and continued with it several years later, after a Vanity Fair photo shoot image of actor Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler was criticized.
Crayton is an award-winning actor and director who has written more than 50 plays, many of which have been produced around the country. He was recognized as one of ArtsATL’s “30 under 30” and Atlanta Journal Constitution’s “Artist to watch.” Creative Loafing Atlanta named him 2014’s “Best Local Playwright.”
“I wanted to tackle what some Black men struggle with when their desires and religious backgrounds clash and how far one will go to keep feelings tucked inside,” Crayton texted.
Proud Mary Theatre Co. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit regional community theater devoted to LGBTQ+ plays and themes. Founded in 2017, Proud Mary has won awards from the South Carolina Theatre Association and the Southeastern Theatre Conference, including Best Production, Best Actor and Best Director.