Wild Hare Productions, a Greenwood nonprofit dance and theater company, is bringing William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” to the studio April 23-25.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets $15. Limited seating. Masks required for theater patrons. Text or call for reservations 864-337-4169. Approximate run time: 75 minutes.
The theater is located at 115-B Hampton Ave.
Cast includes Chris Allen as Julius Caesar; Charlie Stowe as Brutus; Emily Perpetua as Cassius and others; Nora Jones as Mark Antony and others; Keith Jameson as Cicero and many others; Olivia Weeks as Portia and others; Jarron Gravely as Casca and others; and Kristen Long as Soothsayer and others.