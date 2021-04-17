Patrick Davis and Lauren Jenkins are bringing a night of intimate storytelling and authentic music to Sundance Gallery on Friday.
The Nashville-based singer-songwriters are performing for the long-sold-out spring concert for Greenwood Performing Arts in the Maxwell Avenue space. Jenkins is opening the show and Davis is headlining.
“My music is not mainstream,” Davis said. “It’s not the stuff you’re going to hear on mainstream radio. Now, I may write a song every now and then that Lady Antebellum or Aries or somebody may record. ... My music is very singer-songwriter-oriented.”
Lauren Jenkins is Texas-born and Carolina-raised. She has been a touring artist since age 15. She launched a new single April 9, “Like You Found Me” and announced a series of EPs.Before focusing on his own music, Davis enjoyed 15 years as a staff writer for Warner Chappell music publishing, writing songs for names such as Jimmy Buffett, Darius Rucker and Jewel.
Davis, 44, was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, but raised in Camden, South Carolina. The Sundance Gallery gig will be his first time performing in Greenwood, but he said he hopes it won’t be the last.
“I’m thankful for any shows,” Davis said, noting the novel coronavirus pandemic has halted a lot of live performance opportunities for him and Jenkins in the past year. “This is exciting for me because it’s getting back to doing what we want to do. Play music in front of people.”
Both Davis’ parents are educators but his father opened Davis and Sons Guitar Shop in Camden in 2002, after retiring from teaching school. Davis’ dad now teaches guitar students and plays lead guitar with Davis’ band when time allows.
“For 20 years, my dad has taught a little army of guitar slingers in Camden and the greater Kershaw County area,” Davis said. “I grew up around music but I played sports, too.”
Davis didn’t start playing guitar until he was in high school, but he has long been immersed in the sounds of The Beatles, Eric Clapton, The Allman Brothers, Ray Charles, Bruce Springsteen, Joe Cocker and Lyle Lovett. In 2017, Davis was inducted into the Camden High School Hall of Fame in recognition of his own music career.
“I’ve had almost 100 songs recorded by other artists and I’ve been able to tour,” Davis said.
“I’ve been very fortunate, because I’ve never had a job that wasn’t music.”
Davis is also involved in ventures such as Songwriters in Paradise — music festivals — in locations such as Napa, California; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Hope Town in the Bahamas. And, he has used music to raise money for communities and causes dear to him.
“What attracted me to music was the songwriting aspect of it, James Taylor and Neil Young,” Davis said. “... I started writing my own songs and realized Nashville was the place where you could exist and thrive as being a songwriter first.”
Davis said he tells aspiring songwriters luck, persistence and “consistently showing up” are required for the task.
“Another thing I tell them is to mimic and write like who you love,” Davis said. “Eventually, if you stick with it, you’ll find your own template.”
One of Davis’ first songs to make it big was “Dixie Lullaby” co-written with Pat Green and Justin Andrew Pollard.
When he’s not playing solo acoustic gigs like the upcoming one for GPA, Davis is touring with his 12-piece band, Patrick Davis and His Midnight Choir”. Patrick’s dad sits in on lead guitar when the full band is playing in the Carolinas.
Davis is a University of South Carolina grad and through and through fan of the garnet and black with studio recordings and albums combining his masterful songwriting and love for USC athletics. Check out clever references to great moments and players in songs such as “Just a Big Ole (Game) Cock. He’s also written a blues song about Clemson’s 2018 National Championship win in football.
“I wrote that just as a complete joke,” Davis explains of his cheeky EP devoted to University of South Carolina Gamecock football. “We beat Ole Miss and I wrote a song. ... That particular song has brought me and many Gamecock fans so much joy. ... Sports bring us closer together, whether you’re a Gamecock or a Tiger. Music does that, too.”
Davis said one of his Nashville buddies, Drew Holcomb started doing what he called “Kitchen Covers” during the pandemic and Davis put his own spin on the idea, dubbing his “Couch Covers”.
“I learned a song every day and played at 8 p.m. every night,” Davis said. “It was exhausting, but it kept me busy and connected in a time when we were unsure of things.”
Later, Davis cut 10 songs from those couch covers and made an album in December 2020, finding inspiration in tunes including “Wild World”, “Imagine” and his grandmother’s favorite song, “Sing Me Back Home”.
Now, Davis is working on an album of all-original music to be released in 2021. At least one song is about the Palmetto State.
“A friend of mine, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer heard it and called me and asked me to play his funeral while he’s still alive,” Davis said. “In May of last year, I drove to Orangeburg and played that show for him. ... Music can pick you up. When you feel it, you hope the other people can feel it.”