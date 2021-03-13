On view, now through April 30 at The Museum in Greenwood, is youth art from participating Greenwood School District 50 elementary schools.
Admission is free. The Museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Face masks are required.
See paintings, drawings and three-dimensional art.
Traditionally, The Museum and Arts Center of Greenwood collaborate during March, in observance of Youth Art Month, for an art block party.
However, youth art is not on the Arts Center schedule this year, according to Jennifer A. Smith, gallery and marketing director. Smith noted a number of schools decided earlier in the novel coronavirus pandemic to not schedule Youth Art Month exhibits in 2021.