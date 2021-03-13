Artist Miranda Mims Sawyer says her show “is mostly reactionary.”
“2015, 2016, was a rude, harsh awakening,” Sawyer said. “Since then, part of my time is just researching and seeing these ongoing current events. These paintings are a culmination of everything that is continuing, mainly in the United States. ... These paintings are all self-portraits.”
Titled “Current Events,” Sawyer said this body of highly personal work is in response to political, social and environmental issues.
To start many of the facial portraits, Sawyer uses a computer webcam to photograph herself. For body nudes in the series, a more traditional camera was used.
“Normally, I get my news reading online,” Sawyer explains. “I’ll see certain things and have an overwhelming reaction to them and I photograph myself, looking at them, on my computer screen.”
Elections.
Displays of white supremacy.
The Black Lives Matter movement.
Sawyer says reactions to these things and more have informed her portrait series.
“Paintings I have in Greenwood (on view at Lander) have salvaged wallpaper in the backgrounds,” Sawyer said. “I’m exhibiting 16 paintings. Three of them are large and 13 of them are smaller. ... Painting is the only way I felt I could have a voice. ... I did choose to just do self-portraits because I don’t want to think that I could speak for anyone else.”
Sawyer built wooden panels for paintings exhibited.
“I started this body of work in 2016 and the last painting I completed was a few weeks ago. ... It’s an ongoing series.”
“Current Events” is on view in Lander University’s Fine Art Gallery through April 7. Sawyer is scheduled to give an artist talk at 3:30 p.m. March 25. Masks are required.
The Upstate native and multi-media artist has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Converse College and an associate of arts degree from Greenville Technical College.
She is art coordinator for Spartanburg County Public Libraries and maintains a professional art studio, Studio 4, in Lyman. Sawyer lives in Lyman with her photographer husband and son.
Previously, Sawyer has exhibited in the annual South Carolina Festival of Flowers Juried Art Show at the Arts Center of Greenwood; she has been a juror for A Local Look, the annual Arts Center show for Greenwood arts guild members and she has show at Artfields in Lake City and beyond.
“Things are a little blurred with the pandemic and I have a 1-year-old son,” Sawyer, 36, said. “People who have seen some of these works have told me they are surprised, I guess because I’m leaving myself so vulnerable, and really showing what I’m thinking, to everyone.”
Jennifer A. Smith, Arts Center of Greenwood gallery and marketing director is familiar with Sawyer’s work.
“It’s very hard to be vulnerable,” Smith said. “Some people are bold in that way.”
Faces in the self-portraits, Sawyer admits, “are pretty awkward. Some of them aren’t fun to look at.”
Many times, painting viewers ask Sawyer about what each one references.
Originally, Sawyer aspired to be a photographer. Then, she got into print-making, painting, ceramics and working with her hands.
“I tend to try lots of different things — all the time,” Sawyer said.