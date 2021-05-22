Described as a musical force to be reckoned with, former drummer of The Mezz, Ryan Doolittle is fondly remembered by those who knew him.
Doolittle, 29, died April 27.
The Mezz bandmates Austin Woodard and Zach Todd have been organizing with other musicians two benefit shows in Doolittle’s memory.
Shows are 7 p.m. Friday upstairs at Good Times Brewing, 233 Maxwell Ave., and 8 p.m. June 5 at Howard’s on Main, 330 Main St., both in Uptown Greenwood.
Doolittle’s mother, Jennifer Raines, said proceeds are being collected for Ryan’s son.
“Ryan just naturally gravitated toward music from an early age,” Raines said. “I remember him being only about 2 years old, in front of the TV, singing along with Nirvana and Pearl Jam on MTV Unplugged. At about 2 or 3, he could really hold a beat and by age 5, he had his first real drum set.”
Mostly self-taught, Ryan took few music lessons as a child, Raines said, noting his most prized possessions were his drums and guitar.
“I got so used to him as a child practicing on the drums that I could take a nap while he was doing it,” Raines said. “He was very smart in school, but music was his passion. ...It was God-given.”
Raines said her son idolized the late Rush drummer Neal Peart, and Ryan remarked more than once to her that the 1980s hit “Africa” by Toto was among his favorite songs to play, with its ahead-of-its-time world music grooves.
“His drumming style had the likeness of a Category 5 hurricane — no, a Category 6,” former band mate Austin Woodard mused.
“His style was chaotic, with an emphasis on technicality,” said former band mate, Zach Todd. “He was really adept with polyrhythms and things that were off time signature. He gave off sheer spontaneity and energy.”
The Mezz is a progressive funk/jam band. Todd is on guitar, synthesizer and vocals and Woodard is on bass, synthesizer and vocals.
“The summer of 2017, The Mezz trio came together,” Todd said, noting the band was originally a foursome, with Dylan Rogers also on guitar then, and another drummer, Jonathan Titus, at the time.
Woodard said Doolittle’s finesse on drums fit The Mezz style of music.
“We went to Ryan’s house to ask him if he’d consider joining us,” Todd said. “The first official show we played together was a benefit for a friend who had passed, Marcus Harris. It was an all-improv set and instrumental.”
The Mezz remained a four-piece band until summer 2018 when things started to mesh among Todd, Woodard and Doolittle.
“Ryan’s family told me that he started playing percussion on pots and pans as a young child, and a few years later had his own drum set,” Todd said. “He was in some kind of band consistently, whether it was a garage band in middle school or with a piano bar in Greenville and numerous others, including metal tunes with Empty Skyline, A Mile at Sea and HOTSALT.
Additionally, Doolittle would fill in for area musicians when a drummer was needed.
Ashby Stokes said Doolittle sat in as drummer for his trio and Jake Bartley said Doolittle filled in with his band some, too.
“He was a great drummer and a very kind person,” Bartley wrote in a text. “I am very grateful for the time I got to spend with him.”
Where The Mezz goes from here hasn’t been discussed much to date, Todd said.
“For a time, drummer Will Thompson sat in with us some, with Keller Ridgeway on guitar. ...We need more drummers in Greenwood. I may have to quit playing guitar and start playing drums. ...Ryan was able to make his way around any instrument.”
At the time of Doolittle’s death, Todd said The Mezz was a few weeks out from settling in to record its next project.
“If we had never been a band, we still would have been an extremely tight group of friends,” Todd said. “There were days we were supposed to practice and we ended up on the back porch smoking cigarettes, laughing our asses off.”