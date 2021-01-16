Lander University sculpture professor Doug McAbee admits drawing in large scale on walls is scary, and exciting.
“I hung all the drawings and stood in here, probably for 30 minutes, scared to do anything to the walls,” McAbee told the Index-Journal recently. “I inched my way in. I got into the writing of the titles on the wall and went on from there.”
The wall drawings have been done with wide-tipped paint markers and the hung pieces are done in ink.
McAbee, 49, has a solo exhibit — “Even When It’s Dark” — that opened Jan. 11 at the Lander University fine art gallery.
The exhibit contains a number of recurring fantastical creations that populate McAbee’s works — a “unicorn” of the sea, otherwise known as the tusked narwhal, lots and lots of birds, halos, references to food and “The Wizard of Oz,” skulls and even underwear.
McAbee said his children taught him early on in his role as a dad that “underwear is funny.”
“That’s been a good humorous image for me over the years,” McAbee said.
Two years ago, McAbee did a mural in the sculpture room on campus.
“It was sort of in the style of the way that I draw,” McAbee said, noting that was sort of a preliminary exercise for the show now on view.
Without using instruments or a compass, all drawings in the show are freehand, McAbee said.
“It’s everything that’s terrifying,” McAbee said, followed by nervous laughter. “You’re always going to have to push yourself as an artist...I really don’t have a pre-planned idea. My plan was to take imagery from my sketchbook and imagery from the drawings I have here and to work with them. Each one of the drawings tells a story.”
Scribbling on pieces of paper at his grandmother’s house are some of McAbee’s earliest formations of his drawing style.
“I think she gave me pieces of paper on which to draw to keep me from breaking things,” McAbee said, with a laugh. “I drew all through school and I am still infamous for drawing the entire time we have a faculty meeting. It’s kind of my way of putting my thoughts together. I don’t write down words, but I can go back and look at some of my drawings and tell you sermons that I’ve heard and things that were discussed in meetings. It’s been a way of telling stories throughout my life.”
Imagery and colors and multiple layers bring together those visual McAbee stories.
“This cartoon-y and simplistic and colorful way of drawing developed after graduate school at Winthrop University,” McAbee said. “Ink really makes my drawings come to life.
McAbee’s ink of choice is most often a bright shade of permanent marker or pen and his drawings in this show are on wood pieces he shaped himself.
“I buy lots and lots of neon packs,” McAbee said. “I’ve found certain types of wood absorb ink faster or slower than others...Once you start an area, you have to finish it.”
“I think Dr. Seuss has always been big for me,” McAbee added. “Over Christmas, I watched ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ with my kids and the use of color in that is just so wonderful...’Looney Tunes,’ ‘Tom and Jerry’...all that kind of stuff.”
Months before the novel coronavirus pandemic began raging in the United States, McAbee said he drew as many new things as he possibly could.
Fellow Lander visual art department professor, photographer Jon Holloway, asked McAbee to consider a gallery show on campus.
“I told him I had this idea of hanging my drawings and drawing on the walls,” McAbee said.
He also has a solo scheduled for a gallery in Tryon, North Carolina. That show also will include a few photographs he made for 57 days during lockdown during the pandemic, humorously recreating famous works of art and articles of clothing made from plastic grocery store bags.
“The drawings have become a way of making people feel hopeful and making people smile,” McAbee said. “I always tell my students in sculpture classes that you can’t sculpt unless you can first draw.”