"Even When It's Dark" art by Doug McAbee

What: "Even When It's Dark" A solo show, including drawings with ink on wood, freehand drawings on walls and steel sculptures, by Lander sculpture professor Doug McAbee.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Jan. 26. Meet the artist from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

Where: Lander University's fine art gallery in the Josephine B. Abney Cultural Center.