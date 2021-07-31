GCT Shakespeare at the Market Aug. 6 and 7

What: Greenwood Community Theatre is bringing you live Shakespearean comedy for two shows only, 7:30 p.m. next Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6 and 7. Free admission.

Where: the Uptown Market Splash Pad, 220 Maxwell Ave. (under market covering in case of rain). Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Enjoy: "A Midsummer Night's Dream" about groups of lovers in the forest at night who are spellbound by mischievous fairies. There also will be desserts and beverages available and live pre-show music with Tracie Rush and Byron Hilley at 7 p.m.

A brief intermission is scheduled during the play.

Enjoy desserts from Common Pops, Pound Cake Man and Sweets and Treats. Howard's on Main will be serving beer and wine and GCT will have Puck's Pink Lemonade. GCT T-shirts will also be for sale.