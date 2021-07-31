From love’s difficulty to wants and desires, the Shakespearean comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a fast-moving romp.
It’s about a group of lovers spending a night in the forest, who are spellbound by mischievous fairies.
It is one of the English playwright and poet’s most well-known plays.
Greenwood Community Theatre is bringing it to you, absolutely free, for two outdoor performances at the Uptown Market Splash Pad, 220 Maxwell Ave., Friday and Saturday.
Note: The Splash Pad will be closed nightly, beginning at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday to accommodate theater practices and performances.
This much-anticipated live theater production is GCT’s first since the theater went dark in March 2020 as the novel coronavirus pandemic hit.
These special outdoor productions are a way for GCT to bring theater back, but in an open-air environment, during a pandemic that’s not yet over.
“We have ideas for lights, set and sound, but until we are out there in the Uptown Market space at the Splash Pad, we aren’t going to know how well these ideas work, until we test them,” said Autumn Weathersbee, GCT’s stage manager. “We will also have to take it down and set it up each night of the shows, and for the rehearsals. None of us can remember GCT having done outdoor Shakespeare before.”
A big question, Weathersbee said, is how to handle the shows when a train rumbles through the nearby tracks and crossing.
“And, if it rains, we will be under the market’s roof,” she said. “We’ve got full set, lights and sound. We’re putting on the same production we could on an indoor stage.”
An ensemble cast of nine talented actors, some playing two and three roles each, are bringing all the fairies’ pranks and enchantments, a play-within-a-play and more. The cast includes: Patrick Buchanan, Devon Bowie, Nora Jones, Joey Plyler, Brad Christie, Lauren Elizabeth Constant-Fender, Liam Roos, Emily Perpetua and Matty Newman.
The Index-Journal discussed the show with Weathersbee and actress Nora Jones, who is playing the hobgoblin sprite, Puck.
Weathersbee said that as stage manager she is director John F. Keenan’s “right hand” handling communication with the cast, scheduling, stage cues, light board, and arranging and managing the crew that helps set up and remove (strike, in theater terms) the set.
“I’m basically keeping everyone in the loop, so they can do their jobs,” Weathersbee said. “There’s a lot of paperwork and I love paperwork. It’s listening and knowing what to listen for. If the director shouts out that an actor needs a handkerchief on stage, I need to note that in props.”
Weathersbee said cast and crew have been rehearsing for about four months and she said she laughs during every rehearsal.
“Their shenanigans on stage are so funny,” she said. “This is not stuffy Shakespeare. Prepare yourself for anything.”
Weathersbee said it was almost by chance that she got involved with theater after hanging out at GCT while her mom was helping paint sets.
“My older brother auditioned for ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ the last time GCT did it,” Weathersbee said. “He got into theater first.”
Jones, 18, said director Keenan and the cast are working hard to make the show youthful, fun and easy to understand.
“My character does a lot of crawling around and serves the king of the fairies, Oberon, played by Patrick Buchanan,” Jones said. “Puck is so much fun and chaotic...This show is very light-hearted. It’s a great reminder of why we have community theater.”
GCT’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Uptown Market Splash Pad, 220 Maxwell Ave. Shows are free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. At 7 p.m., enjoy live music before the show and desserts.
