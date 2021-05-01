Greenwood-based artist Marianne Lenti has a new exhibit — “The Woman” — digital paintings showing women doing everyday things.
“The Woman” opens in the special exhibits gallery of the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Lenti is a resident artist at the Arts Center and a professor emeritus of music at Lander University, along with her husband, Tony, now retired.
During the exhibit opening, Tony is playing piano in Marianne’s art space downstairs at the Arts Center, Studio A.
There, you will find additional paintings in “The Woman” collection as well as her trademark Spirit Trees and landscapes.
Lenti’s art is available for purchase, framed in bamboo. “The Woman” series has grown to include about 50 digital paintings so far.
Lenti started using an iPad to create art in October after a shoulder injury prevented her from putting a brush with paint to canvas.
Lenti told the Index-Journal recently her art was changed with three words spoken by an orthopedist, “You can’t paint,” following her injury.
“However, he said computer use was OK,” Lenti said. “Artistic enterprise was not halted.”
In the digital woman paintings, faces are left with indistinct features and hands are simply rendered. The paintings are inspired by vintage photographs.
“People who have followed this (series of digital paintings) have told me they are glad,” Lenti said in February. “It allows them to see themselves, their grandmother, their aunt, their nurse. It becomes more universal.”
In this way, Lenti said viewers can experience the “same feminine spirit that unites us all.”
“During this month of Mother’s Day, it is crucial we maintain our connection with women who grace our lives,” Lenti wrote.
The exhibit opening May 8 “could not have been planned more perfectly,” Lenti said. That date happens to coincide with her mother’s birthday and Lenti is dedicating the show in memory of her mother.
“No matter what challenge came before her, she creatively found a way to meet the challenge,” Lenti said, whether it was raising a family, designing airplane parts during World War II, attending an art class or taking part in competition ballroom dancing.
The concept of digital paintings is not entirely new, Lenti said.
She’s taken inspiration from English artist David Hockney, who has used both an iPhone and an iPad to create art. Hockney recently opened an exhibit on the arrival of spring, also created during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
For Lenti, isolation during the pandemic afforded her time to revisit old family photographs of her grandmother and mother, hanging wash out to dry and other vintage images.
“This stirred memories of being in charge of handing out clothes pins,” Lenti recalls. “Raising memories of home-making before the age of machines and automatic appliances we take for granted. ... In an age of Ancestry.com, searching and collecting information about our forebears, ‘The Woman’ aims to present nostalgic glimpses into our past.”