In October 2020, a discarded tree limb, a fall and a broken shoulder put painting with a brush on hold for Marianne Lenti.
The largely self-taught artist of Greenwood found an innovative workaround. She was told she could continue using a computer while her shoulder fracture healed.
“I had already started drawing and painting women,” Lenti recalls. “I had done three canvases, with one woman per canvas, but when I fell and broke my shoulder in October, I didn’t feel like painting again right away.
“After a while, after the serendipity, I guess, of breaking my shoulder, and being stuck at home, old photographs, black and white images, became something of an inspiration,” Lenti said. “Working from photographs is nothing new for artists. I sketch it out in gray, just using the iPad.”
Lenti said her husband, Tony, emeritus professor of music at Lander University, has also long been a skilled amateur photographer. He taught her how to compose images and take photographs.
“When he went to audition at Eastman School of Music, he said he would be a musician if he got accepted. If he didn’t, he would go to Rochester Institute of Technology and major in photography...Photography has long been a part of us. We’ve got books and books and he has developed photographs.”
Tony and Marianne met while students at Eastman and they went on to perform music together in Florence, Italy and beyond, instruct at Lander University, and establish music careers of more than 40 years. For the past 15 to 20 years, Marianne has also established herself as an accomplished visual artist.
“My most recent body of work ‘The Woman’ shows one, two or three women doing everyday things, talking on the beach, standing and cooking over an old-timey stove or a woman hanging up her wash. That’s the one that got all of the buzz on Facebook. As I did these digital paintings, I would post them...People would comment and critique.”
Lenti heard from people on social media that her digital painting of a woman hanging laundry brought back nostalgic memories for people who helped their grandmothers hang laundry to dry outdoors.
“My grandmother had cast iron poles in her yard, for laundry lines,” Lenti recalled. “I was not tall enough to help put them up, but I was allowed to hang up handkerchiefs, socks and underwear. I was too little to manage a sheet. My grandmother and mother did those. Wet sheets are heavy.”
Lenti intentionally left faces minus distinct features and hands simply rendered.
“People who are following this have told me they are glad,” Lenti said. “It allows them to see themselves, their grandmother, their aunt, their nurse. It becomes more universal.”
The day of the fall, Lenti said she and Tony and their dog, Maddie, were enjoying a long outdoor walk. In the weeks that followed, Lenti had an arm in a sling “that’s like wearing a shoebox in your armpit” and she’s still doing physical therapy.
“I was told ‘Don’t paint,” because I couldn’t hold a paintbrush in the air without using the shoulder,” Lenti said. “...The physician’s assistant said I could use a computer, as things to do with a shoebox under your arm.”
Lenti knew of an English artist, David Hockney, who has used both an iPhone and an iPad to create art, starting in 2009.
“He used an app called Brushes and I downloaded the same app, now called Brushes Redux,” Lenti said. “Online, I studied his paintings...With the Brushes app, you can make marks like pencil, charcoal, soft edges, the choices are huge. There are 37 brush types you can pick. So, I started playing.”
You paint on an iPad exactly as you would on canvas, Lenti said, starting with the farthest away thing first.
Women doing everyday things is how Lenti sums up the variety of images she’s created — almost 40 of them since October.
“Women sewing held a special place for me,” Lenti said. “My grandmother was a tailor.”
Several paintings have women with pets, dogs, cats and even a bird.
Lenti has also been commissioned to design a to-be-copyrighted logo for the Jukebox app, incorporating “musically correct” moving horses on a carousel.
“A law firm contacted me about the app logo design because they had seen my computer art, and since I have a reputation for knowing my musical notes pretty well.”
For the logo design, Lenti said she used several different apps and software.
“There’s going to be a show of my computer paintings at some point,” Lenti said. “TBA. It’s going to be in my studio gallery — studio A — at the Arts Center of Greenwood.”
The touchscreen tablet art capabilities now are amazing, Lenti said.
“You don’t have to squeeze out paint and you don’t have any brushes to wash.”