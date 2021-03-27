Spartanburg-based artist Lady Pluuto is exhibiting paintings at Artists Collective, 578 Main St., in Spartanburg, April 6 through May 1.

Twenty of her works are to be displayed in Gallery III at Artists Collective, in an exhibit titled, "Chrono: The Dimensional Portal". The show is free and open to the public. Works are for sale. Pricing starts at $110.

In a press release about the exhibit, the artist is quoted as saying, “With this exhibit, I hope to help people understand that we are more than just our bodies and earthly circumstances,” she says. “We are all infinite beings living temporary lives to broaden our perspectives and increase our awareness of love. My goal is to help people feel more at peace in the present when viewing my work.”

The release notes, in 2020, Lady Pluuto had works exhibited in “Hit Refresh: New Member Exhibit” at the Artists Collective, “Black Artists of Spartanburg Exhibit” at the Chapman Cultural Center and she assisted the late Madddartist with his “R” in the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Spartanburg. She also painted a mural inside The Tulip Tree restaurant in downtown Spartanburg last year.

Previously, she has had works displayed in “An Unfinished Story” in Spartanburg’s Montgomery Building, “Birth Matters Garden Party and Silent Auction,” Habitat for Humanity Spartanburg’s “Upcycled Art Show” and Thomas Koenig’s exhibit “Seeing Big.”

She also has done live paintings in downtown Greenville and held a paint-and-sip event last year. She has had pop-up shops at Anderson Mall, Drayton Mills and Midtown Lounge.

Artists Collective provides facilities and services to its artist members for exhibits, performances and creation. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, except for Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Visit: artistscollectivespartanburg.org.