ate in her high school career, Kennedy P. Henjes figured out she wanted to study art in college.
Henjes, 19, is a Lander University sophomore from Spartanburg who is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in three-dimensional art and a Master of Art in teaching.
“I was not in art classes in much of high school, but I met the art teacher and then signed up for one of her classes,” Henjes said. “... When I reflected on the projects I did, I thought, ‘Maybe I could do this for the rest of my life.’
“My parents were very supportive,” Henjes said. “My mom’s a graphic designer, so when I told her I wanted to be an art teacher, she said, ‘Oh my gosh! That’s what I wanted to do, but I didn’t do it. Now, I can live through you.’”
Henjes said she’d like to teach art at the high school level.
A multi-media piece titled “Tears of a Turtle” by Henjes recently received a Best in Show award during the 2021 Lander University Juried Student Art Show.
Henjes made “Tears of a Turtle” while Lander was not having in-person classes during the novel coronavirus pandemic, in spring 2020.
“A lot of my works have something to do with the beach or sea life,” Henjes said. “I was studying different artists at the time and taking different aspects of their art and making it my own.”
“Tears of a Turtle” incorporates plastic forks that Henjes melted over open flames, spray paint, watercolors, colored pencils and found objects, such as napkins and coffee filters. The sea turtle in the work was done with paper watercolors and colored pencils.
From freshman year at Lander forward, Henjes said her art classes have challenged her.
“Basic design class projects were some of the hardest things I’ve done,” Henjes said. “Later, when I took my first sculpture class, it made sense to me. ... I enjoy the physical part of it, too.”
In addition to coursework and studio work, Henjes also juggles three on-campus jobs: she’s a presidential ambassador, a resident assistant and an orientation leader.
Most students when they arrive at art school have artistic ability in certain disciplines, such as drawing or sculpture, said Lander University ceramics professor and art department chairwoman, Sandy Singletary.
Singletary said beginning students typically don’t yet have a background in composition.
“They learn basic principles of design and how to effectively use them,” Singletary said. “They do that with two-dimensional and three-dimensional. ... Artists are creative problem-solvers. That’s what we do.”
Entrepreneurship will be incorporated into the curriculum for all of Lander University’s studio degree programs starting this fall, Singletary said.
“It will give students the skills they need to go a lot of different directions in art,” Singletary said. “Business plans, social media know-how and grant-writing and contracts.”
In the years before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Singletary said the creative economy in South Carolina generated $9.7 billion.
“There’s lots of opportunity and it’s not all teachers and graphic designers,” Singletary said. “It’s an overall absolute myth that it’s not possible to get a job in an art field or that it’s not an important discipline.”
Singletary said studio art students are required to participate in six art opportunities outside of their classroom learning experiences. A number have works showing in gallery spaces off-campus.
“Rejection, and how you deal with it, is also a big part of being a professional artist,” Singletary said. “Our students are doing great and their work shows it. Fearlessness is a lot of the key to art.”
Henjes says if you love something, pursue it.