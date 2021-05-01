Two live band concerts and two monologue performances are coming your way next Saturday.
The Museum of Greenwood is partnering with the Greenwood Corps of The Salvation Army to bring monologues inspired by Joe the Turk and concerts by the local seven-piece band of the Greenwood Corps, the local Salvation Army church.
At 4:30 and 7 p.m. May 8, enjoy performances by the seven-member Greenwood Corps band, followed by Lt. Col. Eddie Hobgood portraying an influential Salvationist of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, known as Joe the Turk.
The local band practices weekly and performs music for Sunday morning worship services at the Greenwood Corps on Pressley Street.
Monologues and the concerts are in observance of the 100th anniversary of the Greenwood Corps of The Salvation Army and dovetail with The Museum’s exhibit, which opened earlier this year.
The exhibit is on the international Christian religious organization. It is on view through June.
The Museum has extended hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 8.
A few doors down, the Arts Center of Greenwood is hosting a pottery sale, Earth into Art that day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Refreshments will be served in the Arts Center courtyard at 3:30 p.m.
An Emerald Car Club antique car show will also be nearby in the upper parking lot for the Shoppes at Hampton Place plaza. 9 a.m. to noon.
Maj. Jason S. Hughes of the Greenwood Corps site said the monologue performances shed light on an influential evangelist for The Salvation Army who was “jailed 52 times for Jesus’ sake,” known as Joe the Turk.
“Hobgood is now over all programming for The Salvation Army’s Southern territory,” Hughes said. “He has been writing and producing plays and performances. Joe the Turk was one of our evangelists who fell in love with Jesus and wants everybody to know who Jesus is. ...He was essentially a Salvation Army traveling evangelist. He’s like our church planter, revivalist extraordinaire. These will be very entertaining performances.”
Born Nashan Garabed, or Garabedian, in Tallas, Turkey, to Armenian parents, Joe the Turk started out as a body guard to Salvationists being attacked in London. He later established a number of The Salvation Army’s churches, according to historical information from The Salvation Army.