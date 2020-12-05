The Hometown Hodges virtual concert series is back, bigger and better, this week and next, at Greenwood Community Theatre. It will remain at GCT through the end of December and transition back to Abbeville Opera House for a bit, according to Derrick Sykora, concert lighting technician for Hometown Hodges and Custom Audio and Lighting (CAL). Check out livestreams of shows on the Hometown Hodges Facebook page. Mark your calendars for next week’s 7:30 p.m. livestreams of guitar pull performances, Split Shot and more, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, plus a show by Jupiter Coyote Dec. 19. “We took about a two-month break in October, handling shows in Charleston, but now we are back, bigger and better,” Sykora said. When watching livestreams, take note of the four towers of video wall panels, giving Hometown Hodges virtual concerts a fresh look. The crew has hung lights again and retooled backdrops. “We’re trying to do shows Wednesday through Friday, with larger events on Saturdays,” Sykora said. “We’re trying to recognize sponsors and crew and we’ve reshot our intro. We’re trying to make the set new and exciting, for bands and viewers...I’m a kid in a candy shop here. We are learning and perfecting our art on the production side...This is the most intensive camera work our company has done. We’re definitely benefitting on the education of this and it’s fun.” Sykora said he’s open to teaching others the ins and outs of production. “Probably my biggest advice to new people is, ‘Don’t be afraid to read the manual,’” he said. Hometown Hodges has found a relatively safe way to bring bands into an empty theater and put on concerts people can enjoy from the comfort of their home screens, Sykora said, and Hometown Hodges is going to help local musician Ashby Stokes record his annual Christmas show. Be on the lookout for Hometown Hodges shirts, Save GCT shirts and GCT calendars in the days to come, too, Sykora said. “During this time, it’s important to keep music going and to give people an outlet,” he said.
