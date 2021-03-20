Greenwood Performing Arts series

What:

Kicking off:

Sponsors: Presenting - First Citizens Bank; Platinum - Hite and Stone Law Firm of Abbeville, Blyth Funeral Home, Lander University Alumni Association and Davis and Davis and Floyd Engineering.

Got ideas for future performances? Share them with Lisa M. Sanders: lisa@greenwoodperformingarts.org or by calling 864-953-2473.