Growing up, Sylvia W. Martin said her dad had sights on her becoming an engineer.
She chose art.
“I wanted to share the creative spark with others,” Martin said. “Education was the career path that led me to that. I loved my years teaching. ... My dad calls me the ‘project manager’ and sees that I use those skills that he thought would be good to apply toward engineering.
“I’m really glad I ended up here at the Arts Center and in the nonprofit world,” Martin said. “I does feel like home. I’m blessed. So many people believe in me.”
Martin, 39, is executive director for the Arts Center of Greenwood.
She became interim executive director in March 2020, after the center’s founding executive director, Anne Craig, retired. Martin was first hired at as youth coordinator in 2014.
“My mom would always get sketchbooks and pencils for us as kids and we would play outside, a lot,” Martin recalls. “I can remember asking her to show me how to draw a tree and she said no. She said drawing is not about how to do it, but how to see what is in front of you. From the beginning, I’ve seen art as a process and a way of seeing, rather than a picture on a wall.”
Linda Neely is a Greenwood-based potter, retired educator and Lander University emeritus professor of art. She is also a former chairwoman for the university’s Master of Art in Teaching program.
Neely said she noticed Martin’s emerging interest in community arts education when Martin was pursuing her master of arts in teaching degree at Lander University.
“She and her cohorts organized a hands-on activity at The Museum during Kidfest (and the South Carolina Festival of Flowers),” Neely said. “They helped children stamp and form garden hats. Sylvia’s face lit up...”
Neely observed Martin in her college days as a student teacher while Martin was teaching a lesson plan about sewing and quilt-making.
“Linda even took a picture of this one little, smiling face, with just this mass of yarn and burlap,” Martin said. “It was a disaster and I was mortified. ...She told me I would be amazing with teaching, because I had a heart for it. And, my next day of student teaching was a lot better.”
Before coming to the Arts Center, Martin taught art in Laurens County public schools for six years. She said she became an arts advocate during that time.
“Any chance I got, I was displaying art in school,” Martin said. “One year, I did a peace crane activity. Fifth grade was reading a book about a young child who had lived through Hiroshima. We used that as an opportunity to talk about origami and making peace cranes. ...If you take your time and work at it, you can do it, kind of like making peace with someone. ...I hung up all the origami in the hallway and the birds were suspended from the ceiling. ... Even then, I was starting to think of art beyond the classroom. ... One of my favorite things about art is that it does bring us together and build community.”
One of Martin’s focuses at the Arts Center of Greenwood is promoting integrated science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) curriculum.
It began with a family fun day, with games and art activities and cross-promotion with a concurrent Greenwood Community Theatre production for children.
“At that time, the Arts Center was very gallery-centric and we had camps and outreach, but they all didn’t connect,” Martin said. “I was hired initially as a youth coordinator, to help bring more families and children in the Arts Center space. Ann (Craig) was very pleased with the turnout. She came into the gallery and had tears in her eyes at so many kids and families enjoying the gallery.”
Martin said Craig has mentored her in grant writing, program development and partnering, and given her more responsibilities through her years at the Arts Center.
Craig described Martin as a “perfect choice” to usher in education at the Arts Center at that time and says she has “proved herself ready to take the leading role.”
“Her commitment to ‘art is for all’ guides her thoughts and work,” Craig wrote in an email.
“With a grant from the Self Family Foundation, the (Arts) center was able to add the education director position,” Craig wrote. “...This expanded role required organization, planning, coordination and administrative duties in addition to (Sylvia’s) excellent arts education skills.”
Martin said one of her favorite things has been to watch STEAM grow at the Arts Center, by partnering with colleges for three-dimensional printing, science demonstrations, recycling and bringing in Lego robotics.
“Sylvia has really grown programming into a big part of what the Arts Center does,” said Fujifilm software engineer Paul Cuenin, Arts Center board president. “It’s a building and a gallery, but a lot of it is the way programming touches lives. And, she’s done a great job through the pandemic, finding ways to do camps and have art in the gallery.”
And, the Arts Center has reached an even broader audience during the pandemic by distributing take-home art kits to children and sharing videos.
“Even when we get back to normal, we will probably continue with videos and kits, because we reach a broader audience,” Martin said, noting partnerships are broadening to include the Boys and Girls Club and others.
“Families have enjoyed themselves and left changed, having learned something new,” Martin said. “It’s giving people opportunity to grow.”
Martin is still carving out time for her own art, too. She was one of the area potters with pieces for sale May 8 for Earth into Art at the Arts Center.
“I still draw, too, with my daughters, Lily and Katherine,” Martin said.
Art is a part of daily life, for everyone, whether they realize it or not, she said.
“It’s in the clothes we wear and literally on the pizza box. ... It’s everywhere,” Martin said. “It’s our job to bring awareness to that and make the Arts Center as inclusive as we possibly can.”