Greenwood Artist Guild is resuming its artist shows and receptions at Howard’s on Main, 330 Main St. in Greenwood.
Guild member Debbie Foster has a show and art reception for “Taking Flight” 6 to 7: 30 p.m. Thursday. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar available.
See Foster’s paintings of herons, flamingos, owls and other winged creatures.
Foster was born in Missoula, Montana and is a retired draftsman. She began painting at the Arts Center of Greenwood with instructor Mary Catherine McCartha and in the Skip Shelton studio there. Her favorite subjects come from nature.
“I’ve always been crafty,” Foster said. “Sewing, crochet — and I would paint a floor in a heartbeat. Six years ago I moved back here and went to a Paint and Pour with Mary Catherine McCartha and I asked about classes...It’s kept me out of trouble.”
Foster moved to Greenwood as an 11-year-old. Her father was a pastor at South Greenwood Church of God.
She later married and moved away from Greenwood before moving back.
“I’ve always liked birds and that was one of the first things I wanted to learn to paint,” Foster said. “I have this blue heron that sits out here on my pier, all the time. He’s an inspiration. Most of my paintings, I paint from reference photos, taken by Guenter Weber, a photographer in Charleston. He’s so gracious to give me permission to paint his photographs. My show is mainly based on his photography.”