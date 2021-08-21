Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s 7th annual music fundraiser is back, with an in-person event 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at New Journey Church in Greenwood.
New Journey Church is at 330 Deadfall Road.
Eight churches are providing the evening’s live entertainment. Enjoy traditional and contemporary music, along with gospel music and praise dancing. Participants include Legacy City, Mt. Olive Baptist, Mighty Might Ecumenicals, New Faith Praise Dancers, New Journey, R.J. Poore, Louise Robinson and Siloam Baptist.
There are also a barbecue dinner and both a silent and a live auction. Up for bid are an estimated $10,000 worth of items.
This Christian concert funds GGUM’s programs to help Greenwood residents in life and medical crisis. Proceeds will be used in crisis ministry, crisis intervention programs and GGUM’s free medical and women’s clinics.
GGUM, at 1404 Edgefield St. in Greenwood, provides a free medical and dental clinic and women’s clinic, as well as job and budget coaching, and financial assistance. Services can also help people facing eviction and utility disconnection. Call 864-942-0500 for information.
Music for Ministry concert tickets are $15, available in advance at: eventbrite.com and greatergreenwood unitedministry.org. Limited tickets, if available the day of, will be at the door.