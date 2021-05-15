'Once Upon a Time' theater showcase

What: Musical theater showcase, "Once Upon a Time", featuring Disney songs and characters, presented by musical theater students at Greenwood High School.

When: Two shows: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. next Saturday.

Where: Greenwood School District 50 Performing Arts Center on the GHS campus.

Showcase tickets: $6. Purchase online at: greenwoodathletics.com, the same contactless ticketing used for athletic events.

Special event: *Before the first show, enjoy a 4 p.m. tea party with showcase characters. Tea party cost: $5 per person. In the auditorium lobby, be sure to place your name in the Wishing Jar. Prize drawings will take place during the shows.

Did you know, areas of focus in Greenwood Fine Arts Academy include: band, chorus, theater, visual arts, creative writing and media arts?