Greenwood High School students are bringing you Disney magic for two musical theater performances only, next Saturday at the Greenwood County School District 50 Performing Arts Center.
It’s located on the Greenwood High School campus.
Performances of “Once Upon a Time” are at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. next Saturday, May 22.
Tickets are $6, available for purchase online at: greenwoodathletics.com, the same contactless ticketing used for athletic events.
Note: seating for these shows is limited to 50% capacity, allowing for 450 people in the auditorium.
“A girl, Alice, comes into this magical world, where there are princes and princesses,” said Tatiyana Yeldell, 15, a GHS ninth-grader, explaining that “Once Upon a Time” is a mashup of Disney favorites. “We will have Sebastian, but he’s not a lobster and we will have a Woody, but he’s not a toy.”
Students have been in rehearsals and sound checks.
They have partnered with Greenwood Community Theatre, Wild Hare Productions and the ACTS magnet program at Brewer for assistance with sets, costuming and more.
Students in the class have taken ownership of this showcase, tweaking lines and characters to fit their visions for the shows.
“That’s one thing we love about this,” said Zacharius Wilson-Payne, 14, a GHS ninth-grader. “We have a say.”
This is a much-anticipated pilot production of the growing Greenwood Fine Arts Academy at Greenwood High School. It is the first student production to be performed in the new Performing Arts Center.
Acceptance into the Fine Arts Academy is based on the application, a live audition, and availability of space.
“We’ve just started a musical theater class at Greenwood High School, explains teacher Wendi Wimmer, media and theater arts specialist at GHS. “It’s been a number of years since musical theater has been taught here. ... I’m calling it a renaissance of reintroducing theater arts in education.”
This academic year, Wimmer is teaching musical theater students during 90-minute class periods during the school day, allowing students who are also involved in sports and other activities a chance to learn the actor’s craft and manage other activities.
“Singing, dancing and acting,” Wimmer said. “We’re building a triple threat.”
Enrolled students can earn an arts elective high school credit and advance to honors. It counts toward fine arts academy magnet students’ focus areas of study.
“Most of these students are in ninth grade,” Wimmer said. “My mind goes to where we could be in four years. Watch out, ‘Les Misérables.’”
There are 10 girls and five boys in this year’s musical theater class. Some are seasoned performers and others are new to musical theater, such as Bryson McDonald, 15, a 10th-grader.
“I’ve done chorus since fifth grade,” McDonald said. “I’ve had a lot of fun acting and being on stage.”
Going forward, students are planning community outreach, as a means to fund the musical theater program.
Need a Disney character for a child’s birthday party, or a reading day at school? Contact this group. Plans are already in the works for princes and princesses to make appearances during Festival of Flowers Kidfest on June 12, Wimmer said.
Before Saturday’s performances, a tea party, complete with princesses, is planned.
Audience members will be invited to get in on the fun during shows, too. Gear up for waving magic wands, blowing bubbles and singing along. Place your name in the Wishing Jar in the auditorium lobby, for a chance to win a prize during the shows.
“I’m real excited about the prospects for community use of this performing arts center,” Wimmer said. “It’s all about building partnerships. It could be used for graduations, recitals, training sessions and more. ... The arts are for everybody.”