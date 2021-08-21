Greenwood Community Theatre is hosting auditions Sunday and Monday — Aug. 29 and 30 — for its December production, “Elf the Musical.”
Auditions are at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., next door to the theater.
Roles are available for ages 12 to 13 (auditions for this age group begin at 6 p.m.) and 14 and older (auditions for this age group begin at 7 p.m.). Bring masks to auditions.
To be cast in this production, COVID-19 vaccinations are required before rehearsals begin in October.
Audition details, required paperwork and songs to prepare can be found at GCT’s website: emeraldtriangle.us/theatre/main-page. Information is also posted on Greenwood Community Theatre’s Facebook page.
The musical is based on the 2003 motion picture, “Elf” about Buddy the elf and discovering Christmas cheer.