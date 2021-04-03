GCT announces auditions, camps and more

What: Greenwood Community Theatre working to bring people back safely for outdoor theater, summer camps,Penguin Project and more.

Coming up:

*At 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at GCT are open auditions for ages 18 and up, for the outdoor production of, "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

This is in collaboration with the City of Greenwood. The production could potentially head to a theater competition in November.

*At 7:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1, reduced capacity audiences will be back in the Donald McKellar auditorium at GCT, for Cambridge Academy's annual spring musical. This year, a modified version of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast Jr." is being performed by a small group of high school students. Tickets on sale soon.

*Enrollment for GCT's youth summer camps is open, with plans to be announced on safety protocols. There's a Dreaming of Disney session June 21-25 and a production camp for Disney The Jungle Book Kids July 12-16.

*In September, plans are for GCT's Penguin Project with Disney's The Lion King Jr. to take the stage in a modified format. Penguin Project is a musical theater program for young people with disabilities who are paired with peer mentors.

Visit: greenwoodcommunitytheatre.com.

Call: 864-229-5704.

Also, find links to audition information, summer camp registration forms and more in posts on Greenwood Community Theatre's Facebook page.