Viral videos on social networking services are leading to exciting things musically for instrumentalist Steven Galloway.
The 32-year-old smooth jazz saxophonist, with a Lander University music performance degree, recently signed a contract with Disney promoting the new Pixar film, "Soul" and Galloway is in a VH1 commercial airing now.
"It's going pretty well," Galloway said Tuesday as he was preparing to play for a midweek wedding in downtown Greenville, where he now lives and works. "TikTok has really opened doors with music...I've got a lot of followers and I've got a lot of opportunities in the works."
In recent weeks, Galloway said he's received many emails about different music options.
"I've wondered, 'Is this spam? Is this real?' Galloway admits.
His first video posted to TikTok, a cover of Chris Brown's "Go Crazy," led to the VH1 commercial, Galloway said, noting that video has more than 4 million views.
Now, Galloway is in a VH1 commercial focusing on the #BlackJoyMatters campaign.
"It's a video clip," he said of his part in the commercial.
Disney contacted Galloway about a month ago to be a part of promotions for the film released Christmas Day on Disney+.
"There are several musicians in the promotional video," Galloway said. "I'm on saxophone and there's someone on trumpet, bass, drums and piano, with Jon Batiste...who plays piano for the main character in the movie."
See that compilation promo video here, plus others by Galloway:
The animated film's lead character is a jazz musician voiced by Jamie Foxx, who has lost his passion for music and is transported out of his body and tries to find his way back.
"A lot of great musicians are in the actual movie," Galloway said. "The project required a quick turn-around. I filmed my portion of the video myself, using my same setup that I use for my videos on social media platforms...When the opportunity presents, you gotta take it."
Early in 2020, Galloway explored pursuing music full-time. When the novel coronavirus pandemic curtailed a lot of live music for months, Galloway relocated to Greenville from Greenwood in June to take a job with a finance company, in addition to working on his music.
"Hopefully, I'm able to continue what I'm doing, just by putting God first," Galloway said. "Us musicians, all we have is hope...Greenwood has always been a huge support system for me. It's always good to have friends out there."
Galloway is working on building his music brand, exploring music merchandising and reaching out to mentors such as saxophonist and Spartanburg native, Marcus Anderson, who has been nominated for Grammys, and Billboard chart-topping saxophonist Vandell Andrew.
"In 2021, I'm definitely looking to get back in the studio and working on some more music," Galloway said.