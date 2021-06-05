Blooming blossoms and a full schedule is ahead, for the main weekend of the South Carolina Festival of Flowers. It’s next Friday through Sunday.
Co-chairpersons for this year’s festival, Hannah Gantt and Susan Jackson, say there’s no shortage of fun for the main weekend, June 11-13, and throughout the month.
The party is in full swing with Uptown Greenwood’s in-person concert at Greenwood Community Theatre on Friday, with The Root Doctors. Tickets are on sale now.
“I love seeing all the topiaries going up,” Gantt said. “That’s when you know the festival is almost here. I’ve so enjoyed getting to spend time in the City of Greenwood greenhouse, getting to see behind the scenes how much care goes into this signature event.”
All ages can stroll through Uptown to find the more than 40 living plant structures.
You can embrace your artistic side by capturing your favorite festival moments and participating in the “Ready, Set, Go!” photo contest or viewing the BLOOM art exhibit at the Arts Center of Greenwood.
Grown-ups can take part in a perennial festival favorite on Saturday evening, the Topiaries and Tastings Wine Walk.
Wine walk tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the week of the tasting. Purchase at eventbrite.com. Price includes a souvenir wine glass.
“The topiaries are just beautiful and the wine walk is a great way to catch up with friends,” Gantt said, noting a variety of wines will be available for tasting, including ones from Greenwood’s own South Bend Winery.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, beat the heat inside Greenwood Mall. There, you will find the Festival of Flowers arts and crafts show, paired with a home and garden show, which is new this year.
Saturday, Uptown Market will be full of fun for kids, from 9 a.m. to noon, for the Festival of Flowers’ Kidfest.
Lisa S. Smith is Kidfest committee chairperson.
“There’s just lots,” Smith said, “And, it’s free.” Anticipate performances by competitive dance and cheer groups and performing arts organizations. There will visits from community helpers and aquarium animals, robotics enthusiasts, crafters and more.
Variety entertainer Mark Lippard is making a repeat appearance at Kidfest, with feats of juggling, riding a unicycle and other crowd-pleasing fun.
A United States Tennis Association tennis experience will be on site, as will food trucks and concessions. Uptown Market’s splash pad will also be open during part of Kidfest.
There’s also the 5K run and one-mile fun run at Lander University’s Jeff May Sports Complex, with cash prizes to be awarded.
Sunday evening, at the flagpole near Howard’s on Main, is a celebration of the American flag. This patriotic event is hosted by the Knights of Columbus, Assembly 3100 of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and features Our Lady of Lourdes choir.
Find the full schedule and details at scfestivalofflowers.org.