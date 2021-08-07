Scottish bagpipes and double strings introduce the Festiva cultural arts series’ 2021-22 season.
Piper Jones Band brings sounds of Celtic music to the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood at 4 p.m. Aug. 15.
Festiva coordinator, Sarah B. Hecox, said the upcoming season is starting a bit earlier than usual.
“We don’t normally kick off until September, but we have an opportunity to host the Piper Jones Band,” Hecox said, during a phone interview with the Index-Journal. “Bagpiper E.J. Jones is incredible. It’s a very innovative group. People don’t normally put bagpipes and (Frances Cunningham plays the stringed Irish bouzouki and Jones is on bagpipes) the bouzouki together...I’ve never heard strings with bagpipes. That’s going to be very new, to me. The band is known in the Asheville area and within the bagpipe community.”
Jones began lessons on the bagpipes as a child, learning classical techniques and taking part in piping competitions at Highland games. By his teens, he was playing pipes for money on street corners in Houston, Texas.
He said his grandmother put him up to busking.
“The point is you charm people with the music,” Jones said. “The first time I ever played on a street corner, my grandmother dared me. The youth bagpipe band I was in at the time had been hired to play a festival. ...We were walking home and there were lots of people in the streets...I was 13 and I only knew five tunes and I had a kilt on. People threw a few dollar bills in the case for my bagpipes and people clapped. It was great.”
However, Jones said “good melodies” in bagpipe tunes are what attracted him to the instrument in the first place.
“But, the lineage of student-teacher relationships for passing on this kind of music goes back 500 years. The finer points and style of it don’t translate to the page like other forms of music notation. ...A big part of the music now even is passed down through playing the songs.”
Piper Jones Band has been performing for about six years.
Much of the music is learned and taught and passed down, within the culture of Scots-Gaelic music, Jones said, be it music lessons with fellow musicians sharing traditions and techniques, or impromptu pub sessions, where musicians mostly play for each other.
For the Festiva season opener concert, Jones said to count on “celebratory melodic folk music” in the repertoire, along with music material attributed to poet Robert Burns, who also played the fiddle.
“The music is going to be happy,” Jones said. “There are going to be interesting harmonies in our vocals and our instruments.”
Jones said bandmate Cunningham has a knack for “understanding potential harmonies” and her double-stringed bouzouki is “very rhythmic, almost like a percussive instrument.
Cunningham’s intuitive playing makes her “like a chess player who can think ahead,” Jones said.
“An Irish tourist went to Greece and brought back a bouzouki...,” Jones continued. “A local luthier then started to make them. Now, there are factories that produce them. ...There were no bouzoukis in Ireland before the 1960s. Now, it’s a traditional Irish instrument. That’s how quick it happened.”
In addition to this opening concert, Festiva has more ahead.
“We have the Lander University department of music, sending us their star students, for a variety of solo and ensemble performances in January,” Hecox added. “In March, we have a keyboardist and trumpet duo.”
In late spring, with the date still to be determined, Festiva is also planning to have a concert by Greenwood Festival Chorale, Hecox said.
Free Festiva performances are an outreach of First Presbyterian. The series has been going strong since 2001.
Originally called Sundays@Four, it was the brainchild of Dr. Charles T. Gaines, then minister of music at the church and organist Robert P. Glick. The name Festiva was adopted in 2010. The series is funded by donations from individuals and through grants.