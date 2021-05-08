The Museum and Railroad Historical Center of Greenwood invite all ages to enjoy the center’s re-opening after the pandemic pause, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tour the seven restored train cars. Enjoy games and concessions. Young children can also ride the visiting Carolina Choo Choo. Concessions and rides priced separately.
Gate admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children ages 3 and younger.
The Railroad Historical Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 25.
Established in 1970, the Railroad Historical Center is a nonprofit subsidiary of The Museum in Greenwood. Committed to collecting, preserving and interpreting local railroad history, Greenwood’s center boasts Upstate South Carolina’s largest static railroad display.
Karen Jennings, The Museum and Railroad Historical Center’s executive director, says the center has new amenities, including sidewalks and a significant gift from CSX Transportation, recently installed at the end of April, a railroad crossing mechanism.
“We are having a big to-do,” Jennings said. “Enjoy food trucks and there’s also free popcorn and free games.”
The center is at 908 S. Main St., next to the family life center of South Main Baptist Church.