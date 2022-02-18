Winter Revival at Immanuel Outreach Ministries From staff reports Feb 18, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Immanuel Outreach Ministries of Greenwood will have its first Winter Revival Wednesday through Friday. Service begins at 7 p.m. daily.The revivalist will be Pastor Overseer Nicholas Spearman.For information, contact 864-407-2443. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Revival Nicholas Spearman Revivalist Christianity Winter Pastor Service Daily Lakelands Connector I Am Lander 150: Library colleagues explore history for book, ‘Lander University’ Feb 16, 2022 Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Celebrates 40th Anniversary Feb 15, 2022 Bruce speaks at Democratic meeting Feb 15, 2022 Lander program to discuss Black soldiers in the Civil War Feb 9, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News John Rosemond: 'Respect your child' is wrong message Mary Ann Crum: Can a crayon make it snow? Minister's Column: Our day in court Clemson Extension: It’s only gnatural +3 CPST rakes in $2.8 million in January; more projects are set to start Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man dies after vehicle strikes treeRemains found in Greenwood CountyGreenwood man dies following chase, police shooting in east AlabamaLawsuit says Greenwood County jail staff negligent in inmate's deathReport: Police seek shooters after 1 man hit outside McAlister'sGreenwood pair face burglary chargesNonprofit: Chicken noodle soup sickened 25Report: Man texted co-worker he had a gunDriver dies after minivan overturns in Laurens CountyAbbeville County Council votes 5-2 to accept John C. Calhoun statue 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!