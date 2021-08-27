The Union Fellowship will elevate Pastor Nicholas Spearman to the office of overseer and appoint Elder Jarvis Cade as presiding elder at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Immanuel Outreach Ministries of Greenwood.
Union Fellowship to elevate Pastor Nicholas Spearman
