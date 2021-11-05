The Union Fellowship will celebrate its 10th Harvest Convocation Nov. 16-20 and everyone is invited.
Services will begin at 7 p.m. daily Nov. 16-19 at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Cross Hill. Guest preachers will be:
Nov. 16, Pastor Cornelius Alexander
Nov. 17, Pastor Deborah Covington
Nov. 18, Bishop Aaron Hooper
Nov. 19, Recording artist/Pastor Johnathan Lowder.
On Nov. 20, Union Fellowship will host a banquet at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian of Family Life Center of Clinton. Guest preacher will be Bishop Ronald Hobson of Boston. There will be vendors all week, special appearance from recording artist Elder Mario Desassure and comedy with Kerricus Howard.
Tickets for the banquet cost $10 for children 6-13 years old and $15 for anyone older than 13.
Admission is free for children 5 and younger. For information, call Overseer Nicholas Spearman at 864-407-2443.