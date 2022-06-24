Trinity Episcopal Church will sponsor its annual Star-Spangled Independence Day Celebration at 3 p.m. July 3 in its historic 162-year-old building.
The event is resuming after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restoration of the building.
Trinity Senior Warden Cynthia Jefferies announced that readings at the celebration would include the famous poem honoring an Abbeville native, Maj. Tom Howie, the famous “Major of St. Lo,” hero of World War II. Prayers for Independence Day and the nation from the Episcopal Prayer Book will form the framework of the program, accompanied by hymns for the nation from the Episcopal Hymnal. Songs of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard will honor the military services.
The Rev. Slaven Manning, currently serving Trinity Church, will lead the service. Trinity organist John Pullin will accompany congregational singing of patriotic hymns and songs.
Trinity Episcopal Church is on the National Register of Historic Places. Many families prominent in the antebellum development of South Carolina established in the Trinity congregation in 1842. The congregation consecrated the current building in 1860. Trinity is a church in the Episcopal Diocese of Upper South Carolina.
Preservation South Carolina recently completed the first two phases of a four-phase restoration of the building, including restoration of the 125-foot spire. The congregation has resumed worship in the building, and with this event will resume its programs for the community.