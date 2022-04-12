Tranquil UMC to have Stations of the Cross From staff reports Apr 12, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tranquil UMC will have Stations of the Cross from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at 1702 McCormick Highway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector NSHS and EMS are State Academic Challenge Champions Apr 5, 2022 EMT Training Partnership with Laurens High School Well Underway Apr 5, 2022 Abbeville Area Medical Center names Interim CEO Apr 5, 2022 Devouring History One Sense, One Story at a Time Apr 5, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News +3 Hodges Elementary students learn the importance of recycling +3 Moving medicine: Tai chi, qigong classes put graceful movements front and center +13 US pulls non-emergency staff from Shanghai amid COVID surge +12 'It's not the end': The children who survived Bucha's horror +2 Seoul: North Korea destroying S. Korean-owned golf course Most Popular Articles ArticlesPolice seek bank robber who took cash from Greenwood Wells FargoGreenwood woman faces cruelty to children chargeMan wanted in Greenwood bank robbery captured at Greenville strip clubUNCOVERED: A Greenwood judge auctioned foreclosed properties. His wife and children bought dozens.'Everybody wins': District 50 searches for school resource officersWorld War II veteran's remains return for final restDog thrown in Lake Russell; authorities trying to ID individualsGreenwood PD revisiting cases gone coldSecond man faces animal ill-treatment charge in Abbeville County dog caseAnderson man faces animal ill-treatment charge 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!