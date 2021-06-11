St. Paul AMC Church will host a Summer Feeding Program from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 1 at 4222 Cokesbury Road, Hodges.
For information, call 864-992-0707 or 864-554-5702.
