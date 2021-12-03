Southside Church of Christ family will host a Zoom presentation concerning COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Saturday at 212 Old Mt. Moriah Road. Guest speaker will be Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist.
Zoom meeting ID is 517436336 and the password is 202675.
