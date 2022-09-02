Retirement celebration for Rev. White From staff reports Sep 2, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email DORA ANN WHITE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There will be a retirement celebration for honoree the Rev. Dora Ann White at the 10:30 a.m. Revival Worship Service on Sept. 11 at Morris Chapel Baptist Church, 530 Baptist Ave., Greenwood.Guest homilist will be Pastor Wiley White Jr.A retirement luncheon will follow at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lakelands Connector Lander University Invites Public to Annual Constitution Day Program Aug 31, 2022 Three generations serve the criminal justice system Aug 31, 2022 Countybank Foundation supports Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Aug 31, 2022 Lander Offers On-Campus Job Fair Aug 31, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News +12 Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles Clemson Extension: Feeling Phlox-y Minister's Column: Heaven is where? Mary Ann Crum: God can make a way Retirement celebration for Rev. White Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo winning lottery tickets sold in Greenwood CountyGreenwood to get another StarbucksAuthorities investigate death in Abbeville CountyAbbeville County deputies make drug arrestsSLED investigates after inmate dies at Abbeville County jailPathway Village could open for residents within 2 monthsCourt reprimands Greenwood County magistrate for outburstsDistrict 50: Isolated monkeypox case tied to Northside MiddleDeputies arrest three after vehicle chaseAbbeville man faces charges in Lusk Drive slaying 2022-2023 District Calendars 2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!