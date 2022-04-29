Weston Chapel AME Church, 805 E. Cambridge Ave., will have a Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Fish plates are $15 and fish sandwiches $8. Fish will be cooked as ordered. Call 864-538-0874 for information or to place orders in advance. Proceeds benefit church community ministries.
Hebron Baptist Church of Clinton invites you to celebrate Pastor LeShown and first lady Janice Goodwin of Greenwood on their fifth pastoral anniversary at 9 a.m. Sunday. The guest will be the Rev. Willie K. Cannady, pastor of Pine Pleasant Baptist Church of Ninety Six. Masks are required.
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2511 McCormick Highway, Greenwood, will host a Southern gospel singing event from 5-7 p.m. April 30. This free event will feature Kinfolks For Christ.
Abbeville First Baptist Church will present a Southern gospel hymn sing at 3 p.m. Saturday. Congregational singing and special guest soloists will bring praise and worship.
Trunks of Gold event will be May 7 on Main Street in downtown McCormick. McCormick United Methodist Church will offer Biscuits & Blessings in its parking lot on Highway 378. Sausage biscuits prepared by Men ‘n Ministry and a variety of baked goods be served from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Coffee, juice and water will be offered. Special blessings of live Christian music will begin at 10 a.m. as Praise Tyme takes the stage. Proceeds will benefit humanitarian needs in Ukraine.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 4219 Highway 178 S., Greenwood, will have its Mothers Day Program at 11 a.m. May 8. Speaker for the morning will be Minister Toni Aye. The Rev. Otis E. Cunningham Sr. is pastor.
Pastor LeShown Goodwin and Hebron Baptist Church of Clinton invites the public to celebrate Mother’s Day at 9 a.m. May 8. Guest minister will be the Rev. Katherina B. Richardson of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca. Masks are required.