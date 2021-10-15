Place of New Opportunity Church, 1103 S. Main St., will have a yard and food sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
There will be clothes, housewares, fish sandwiches, ribs, hot dogs, hash and rice.
For information, call 864-223-2205 or 864-993-2822.
