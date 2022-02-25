Place of New Opportunity Church hosts fundraiser Feb 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Place of New Opportunity Church will host a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at 1103 S. Main St., across from Auto Zone.This fundraiser will benefit the building fund and will offer a food sale, including hot dog and rib plates, with two sides and a drink.For information, call 864-223-2205 or 864-529-6825. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector The Huguenotes deliver Singing Valentines Feb 23, 2022 SAR Cambridge Chapter elects officers Feb 22, 2022 $1.6 million grant to expand career outreach to high school students Feb 22, 2022 Award-winning student photographer enjoys ‘Capturing the Moment’ Feb 22, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News +15 Live updates: Moscow to weigh non-aligned status for Ukraine +31 Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West +2 For all its parallels, Ukraine war feels distant in Taiwan Paris replaces St. Petersburg as Champions League final host Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoodfields teacher on administrative leave after allegedly stealing pillsStudent arrested after pocketknife found in belongings at schoolIn split votes, Abbeville County school board approves school calendar, resolutionTwo Greenwood women face assault chargesCross Hill woman dies in Laurens County fireFive teenagers arrested after shootingsDistrict 50 board approves policy, calendar changesGreenwood man faces criminal sexual conduct chargeOur View: Calhoun Falls' policing problems are arrestingA food experience: Railtown Cafe brings something new to downtown McCormick 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!