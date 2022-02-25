The Place of New Opportunity Church will host a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5 at 1103 S. Main St., across from Auto Zone.

This fundraiser will benefit the building fund and will offer a food sale, including hot dog and rib plates, with two sides and a drink.

For information, call 864-223-2205 or 864-529-6825.