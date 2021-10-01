Pine Pleasant Baptist Church, Ninety Six, will have its Initial Sermon for Eboni Cannady Aiken at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Willie K. Cannady will officiate services.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
2021 IJ College Pickoff
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!