Elder Demetrius Chiles and the Perfected Tabernacle of Praise present their annual New Year's Revival and Consecration Services 2022. This year's theme is "Taking Hold To the Horns of the Altar."
Services will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 19-21 and 4 p.m. Jan. 22. The preacher for Wednesday and Thursday will be elder Demetrius Chiles, founder/pastor, and Friday will be overseer Nicholas Spearman, pastor of Immanuel Outreach Ministries. Saturday will be Apostle Chester and prophetess Joanne Miller, pastors of Vision Ministries.
Asking all in attendance on Saturday to be dressed in white. All services will convene at the Vision Ministries 1045 Phoenix St. For information, call 864-344-3253