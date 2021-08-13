The Perfected Tabernacle of Praise Apostolic Church will celebrate Founder’s Day honoring Pastor and Establishmentarian, Elder Demetrius Chiles, with a cookout at 11 a.m. Aug. 21, followed by fellowship at the Expo Bowling Lanes.
On Sunday, a Founder’s Day celebration service will be at 4 p.m. Prophet Kelly Ramsey, pastor of the Kingdom of Praise Apostolic Life Center, Walterboro, SC, will be the guest preacher. Dinner will be served and face masks are required for services.
All events will be held at the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Cross Hill, SC, where Bishop Emanuel serves as pastor. For information, call 864-344-3253