New Journey Church hosts community yard sale From staff reports Apr 1, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Journey Church, 330 Deadfall Road W., will host a community yard sale from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday.This is a fundraiser for the church and the cost is $25 per table. Vendors are welcome. For information, text 864-337-6963. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Top sponsors named for Mid-Winter Ball Mar 29, 2022 Chemistry major from Zimbabwe crowned Mr. Lander 2022 Mar 29, 2022 FIRST Lego league Team Presents Big Idea to Piedmont Tech Instructors Mar 29, 2022 Duncan acknowledges school during National Agriculture Week Mar 29, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg +7 Union Berlin beats Cologne, celebrates end of restrictions +10 Rivals Duke, North Carolina in titanic clash at Final Four +5 Fire and rain: West to get more one-two extreme climate hits Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood pastor making a difference locally, internationallyGreenwood police charge 3 after chaseGreenwood woman wins $30,000 from scratch-offSecret to success: Retiring grocery store owner's love for food, people made for perfect recipeGreenwood city finance director resigns; interim namedHonea Path man charged after dog mauling released on $15,000 bondMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyGreenwood city manager is leaving for new jobGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeHonea Path residents work to make sense of tragedy after dog attack 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!