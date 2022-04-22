New Hope Missionary Baptist Church to install deacons Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1680 New Hope Road, McCormick, will celebrate a deacon ordination/installation service during the Morning Worship Experience at 10 a.m. Sunday.Trustee Brian Harrison will be ordained and installed as a member of the church’s Deacon Ministry and sister Beatrice Elaine Harrison will be installed as a member of the Deaconess Ministry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deacon Ordination Service Christianity Worship Brian Harrison Beatrice Elaine Harrison Ministry Installation Lakelands Connector Governor’s School for Agriculture adds beekeeping to its offerings Apr 21, 2022 Co-star of ‘The Office’ to give keynote address at spring commencement Apr 19, 2022 Author and Poet Janisse Ray visits Lander University Apr 19, 2022 Society of CIC honors Rudy Painter Apr 19, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News Leaders of 2 Koreas exchange letters of hope amid tensions +18 Israeli police storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing +4 Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War Minister's Column: Doing the family thing John Rosemond: Sorry, what was that? I wasn't paying attention Most Popular Articles ArticlesSPF announces $65.5 million expansion in Greenwood CountyGreenwood Police Department hitting streets with new lookGun found in detention center leads to added charge for manGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalGreenwood utilities recognize lineworkers' dedicationJohn de la Howe reaches settlement agreement with former finance directorJohn de la Howe won't explain time estimate for FOIA requestGreenwood offers local businesses facade, marketing grantsNinety Six indoor percussion group headed for world championshipsGPD officers receive awards at city council meeting 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!