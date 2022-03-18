Morris Chapel Baptist Church celebrates 8th pastoral anniversary From staff reports Mar 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oliver and Tamera McCray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Morris Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate the eighth pastoral anniversary of Bishop Oliver Thomas McCray Jr. and first lady Tamera McCray at 10:30 a.m. March 27. The public is invited. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Lander celebrates 150 years Mar 16, 2022 Lander celebrates 150th anniversary Mar 16, 2022 Mayor graduates from the Advanced Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government Mar 16, 2022 Bass graduates from the Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government Mar 16, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News +7 Putin likens opponents to 'gnats,' signaling new repression +6 Live updates: Mayor reports several missiles hit Lviv John Rosemond Morris Chapel Baptist Church celebrates 8th pastoral anniversary John Rosemond: Don't try to be liked by your child Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man pleads guilty to triple slaying, gets life sentencesNeighbors speak out against planned townhomes on MontagueGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeSoon to be banned, Bradford pears begin bloomingHousing summit seeks to find community minded optionsDistrict 50 transfers Central School property to SC ETVDistrict 50 announces changes in administration'Crazy in the best way possible': New teachers talk about first year on the jobChris Trainor: Cashing Dagwood checks at the Winn-DixieFinding himself: Chad Fairey rebuilds love of the game through Clemson career 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!