Minister Bobby Moore will speak at 10 a.m. Sunday at Old Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 3458 Beaver Dam Creek Road, Newberry.
2021 IJ College Pickoff
Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff
Make your weekly picks for local prizes!
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Greenwood High School inducts 7 in 2021 HOF class
- Greenwood man faces attempted murder charges
- Police: Woman reports sexual assault during massage
- Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge
- Food shortages, rising prices cause problems for school lunchrooms
- Transit service kicks off today in Abbeville
- Big Oaks BBQ fundraiser a no-go after it brings ire of social media activists
- Meg Kinnard champions self-advocacy, self-exams
- Greenwood County School District 50 unveils new logo, vision statement
- Officer loses job over wreck