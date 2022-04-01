Moore to speak at Old Beaver Dam Baptist Church From staff reports Apr 1, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Minister Bobby Moore will be guest speaker at Old Beaver Dam Baptist Church at 10 a.m. April 10 at 3458 Beaver Damn Creek Road, Newberry. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Top sponsors named for Mid-Winter Ball Mar 29, 2022 Chemistry major from Zimbabwe crowned Mr. Lander 2022 Mar 29, 2022 FIRST Lego league Team Presents Big Idea to Piedmont Tech Instructors Mar 29, 2022 Duncan acknowledges school during National Agriculture Week Mar 29, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News Kyiv is Calling Minister's Column: God's goodness more bountiful than endless ribs Mary Ann Crum: Saddle up? No thanks! +2 McCormick District 5 candidates want to focus on youth development Clemson Extension: Plants that fool insects Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood police charge 3 after chaseGreenwood pastor making a difference locally, internationallyGreenwood woman wins $30,000 from scratch-offSecret to success: Retiring grocery store owner's love for food, people made for perfect recipeGreenwood city finance director resigns; interim namedHonea Path man charged after dog mauling released on $15,000 bondMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeGreenwood city manager is leaving for new jobHonea Path residents work to make sense of tragedy after dog attack 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!