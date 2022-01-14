Moore to speak at New Macedonia Church From staff reports Jan 14, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Minister Bobby Moore will bring the message at 10 a.m. Sunday at New Macedonia FBH Church, 209 Deason St., McCormick. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector New Faith Tabernacle gives back for the holidays Jan 12, 2022 Food Bank welcomes new board chairman and members Jan 10, 2022 Logan joins Greenwood Genetic Center Board Jan 7, 2022 Self Regional Healthcare Foundation announces plans for the Mid-Winter Ball 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News John Rosemond: Timeouts don't work on all children Minister's Column: The Spirit-filled life +3 Blood providers warn of 'critical need' for donations +4 District 50's ninth-grade academy committee to recommend dissolution 0:25+8 Mat mayhem: Hundreds of kids hit the mats for fun at Lander Most Popular Articles ArticlesNinety Six man dies in single-vehicle crashMan, woman face charges after drugs found during traffic stopPolice make arrest in June slaying of 21-year-old manMembers of GCT 1984 West Side Story cast reconnect, watch 2021 movie musical remakeBradley man faces assault, burglary chargesFood tour in Greenwood, Laurens kicks off todayGreenwood County pitches new Wilbanks Sports Complex design draftsOfficers seek woman last seen outside Greenwood hospitalGreenwood man faces domestic violence chargeGGC, MUSC defend proposed partnership in face of petition 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!