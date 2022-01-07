Minister Bobby Moore will be guest speaker at Brown Tabernacle Church, 815 William St., Seneca, at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Minister Brown to speak at Brown Tabernacle Church
- From staff reports
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Man dives into Lake Greenwood to evade deputies
- Report: Man threw screwdriver into woman's neck
- Self Regional welcomes 2022's first baby in Greenwood County
- Two Greenwood men face drug charges
- Greenwood woman faces pointing and presenting charge
- McCormick County looks to future after plant closures
- Storms cause power outages in area counties
- Greenwood man faces domestic violence charge
- Greenwood County Council approves boat ramp contract
- Saluda man faces carjacking, kidnapping charges after chase
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!