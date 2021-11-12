The Rev. Deloris Henderson and the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church family will observe Choir Day on Sunday during the morning worship service. The public is invited. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be observed.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church observes Choir Day
