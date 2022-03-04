LRMBA to host revival From staff reports Mar 4, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Little River Missionary Baptist Association will host a revival at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the LRMBA Multicultural Complex in Hodges.Revivalist will be the Rev. Sterlin Hill, pastor of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Enoree. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sterlin Hill Missionary Baptist Association Revivalist Baptist Church Christianity Lrmba Multicultural Complex Revival Pastor Lakelands Connector Community Foundation recognizes new officers and board members Mar 2, 2022 Enrollment Up 9% due to no-cost option at PTC Mar 2, 2022 SCDSS announces new Greenwood County Director Mar 2, 2022 American Legion Post 20 supports Pathway House Mar 2, 2022 Sudoku Crossword Latest News +7 No 1 Jin Young Ko tied for 2nd-round lead at LPGA Singapore Williams files for District 52 board of trustees Clemson Extension: Cue spring activities John Rosemond: There's nothing unusual about infants crying when startled Mary Ann Crum: More than a chicken Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman dies in Abbeville County wreckGreenwood woman faces meth distribution chargeDavid Johnson achieves dream of playing professionallyRemains found in McCormick ID'd as Adam HarveyChanges made at Greenwood School District 50 officeGreenwood city council takes steps toward new housingRed water in Greenwood creek came from Uptown fountainDistrict 50 announces staff changesEdgefield man arrested on child sex abuse material countsProperty taxes might increase in Abbeville County 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!